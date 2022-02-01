Two projects will be in the name of the Prime Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the launch of two major new schemes in the name of Prime Minister (PM) in the General Budget (2022-23) presented in the Parliament on Tuesday. These include PM Gatishakti National Master Plan and PM Northeast Development Initiative. The blueprint for speeding up the country’s transport through Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Yojana has been presented in the budget of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Roads, railways, airports, ports, public transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure are covered under the plan. He said that these seven engines together will take the economy forward. The projects related to these 7 locomotives will be linked with PM Gatishakti Framework in the National Construction Plan (Infrastructure Pipeline).

He said that the master plan would be characterized by world class modern infrastructure and coordination between different modes of movement of both people and goods and the locations of the projects. This will help in boosting productivity, accelerating economic growth and development. The Finance Minister also announced a new scheme called PM Northeast Development Initiative. He said that the scheme would be implemented through the North Eastern Council. 1500 crore will be initially allocated for this scheme. Through this, projects related to infrastructure and social development can be funded according to the needs of the Northeast according to PM Gatishakti.

Metro system will be revamped: Nirmala Sitharaman said that in the coming days, new methods will be encouraged for funding and speedy implementation of metro systems. Public urban transport and multi-modal connectivity between railway stations will be improved on a priority basis. The design of the metro system will be further refined and tailored according to the Indian conditions and requirements.

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari described the budget as promoting modern infrastructure

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the Union Budget is meant to promote modern infrastructure in the country. He said that this is a budget to promote modern infrastructure in the country, which will lay the foundation of New India and improve the lives of 130 crore Indians. Gadkari said that in this year’s budget focused on farmers, women and youth, emphasis has been laid on development through Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti. He said that chemical free natural farming would be promoted across the country. Along with this, schemes will be brought under PPP model, through which digital and hi-tech technology will be provided to the farmers. This will benefit the farmers.