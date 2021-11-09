Two suspects were seen carrying bags towards Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia, police on high alert mode after information of taxi driver

Security has been beefed up at Antilia, the Mumbai home of Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani. Actually, a taxi driver had informed the Mumbai Police that 2 people asked him the location of Antilia and he also had a bag in his hand.

As soon as this information was received, the Mumbai Police became active and reached Antilia and tightened the security system. Police say a bearded man asked the taxi driver for Antilia’s address. Police is examining the CCTV footage and the taxi driver is being questioned by a DCP rank officer.

Let us tell you that earlier in February also an SUV laden with explosives was found a few meters away from the house of Mukesh Ambani, after which there was an uproar across the country regarding this news.

Mukesh Ambani’s name comes in the list of rich businessmen around the world. His family has lived in the posh Kambala Hill area of ​​South Mumbai since 2012. The name of his house is Antilia, which is a 27-storey magnificent building.

There are 9 high speed lifts in this house. There is also a multi-storey garage in which about 168 vehicles can be parked simultaneously. Apart from this, there are 3 helipads, a large ballroom, theatre, spa, temple and many terrace gardens. Mukesh Ambani lives with his family on the top floor of Antilia.

Let us tell you that in the past there were reports that Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia and the chairman of Reliance Group, is planning to stay in the UK. However, in a statement issued by Reliance again, it was said that Mukesh Ambani does not intend to shift to London or any other part of the world. The talk of the Ambani family shifting to London is fabricated.

Significantly, the business of Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani is spread across petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mukesh Ambani owns a net worth of $94900 million (Rs 7.06 lakh crore) and is ranked 11th in the list of the world’s richest. Ambani is just a short distance away from being included in the list of the rich with a net worth of $ 100 million.