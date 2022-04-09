Two teens stabbed, one fatally, during Mount Vernon High School basketball parade



MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) — Two teens were stabbed – one fatally during a celebration of the Mount Vernon High School basketball team.

Police found the two teenage girls with stab wounds near the end of the parade route on Friday.

Police have made no arrests.

The stabbing happened as the community was celebrating the undefeated men’s basketball team for going to the state championship for the second year.

