Two Tennessee deputies hospitalized after saving children from house fire: 'God is good'



Tennessee’s two heroic sheriff’s deputies have been admitted to hospital after rescuing two children trapped inside a burning house Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Within minutes of receiving calls from Deputy Jack Fortner and Cody Evans, a fire broke out at a home on Bryrwood Road in Montgomery County and found two children still trapped inside, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to authorities, quick-thinking deputies used a ladder to climb into a bedroom window and found the children when the house was filled with smoke, according to authorities. All four were able to survive the house fire.

Both Fortner and Evans were hospitalized in stable condition and treated for smoke inhalation. The children were cared for by their mother, the sheriff’s office said. Nothing more can be said in detail right now.

“I’m proud of the selfless and heroic deeds of Zach and Cody this afternoon,” said Sheriff John Fuson. “If these two deputies weren’t on the scene as fast as they were, we would be reporting a very different and sad story this evening.”

“Because of their actions, these two children were saved and one mother is rejoicing instead of mourning,” Fuson continued. God is great! “