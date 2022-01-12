Two time WWE champion Rick Boogs reveals he used to eat CAT FOOD to build muscle

The true identify of American skilled wrestler Boogs is Eric Buggenhagen. Within the WWE ring, he is called Rick Boogs. He would go to the pet retailer and purchase complete luggage of premium cat meals.

Actor Ali Fazal performed the function of Guddu Pandit within the OTT platform webseries ‘Mirzapur’. In that webseries, Guddu Pandit was proven making many efforts to turn into Mr. Purvanchal.

Guddu Pandit had additionally carried out some immoral acts to build his physique and muscle groups. Though it was all filmy, you’ll be able to think about that in actuality a wrestler used to eat CAT FOOD himself to build his muscle groups.

Do not be shocked, a wrestler has carried out this. His identify is Rick Boogs. He has additionally been a two-time champion in WWE (World Wrestling Leisure). He himself has disclosed this.

In accordance to the report of ‘The Solar’, WWE Celebrity Rick Booges went to nice lengths to make his physique heavier. So as to add some further meat to his packs, he began consuming cat meals.

Two-time WWE 24/7 Champion Rick Boogs early in his profession was determined to be fleshed out and maintained. Boogs turns to canned cat meals to get further protein on the go.

The WWE star mentioned, ‘I’ve even gone as far as to eat cat meals to build my physique. I believed this may be a superb breakfast on the go. That is why I used to be glad with energy all of the time. Wealthy in micronutrients. It was disgusting. It did not final very lengthy, however the truth is I went this far.’

Rick Boogs can also be very fond of creating guitars. He has posted the guitar taking part in video on his Instagram. You possibly can watch that video under.

The true identify of American skilled wrestler Boogs is Eric Bugenhagen. Within the WWE ring, he is called Rick Boogs. He would go to the pet retailer and purchase complete luggage of premium cat meals.

They do that to make sure that they’re getting sufficient cat meals. The star of SmackDown defined, ‘Then I might return with a full bag of cat meals. I eat it as a snack.

Nonetheless, regardless of being of premium high quality, the style of cat meals was one thing that boogs couldn’t abdomen. Boogs had to add spices to make it edible. Boogs lately teamed up with WWE fan favourite Shinsuke Nakamura.