Two travelers to Canada are fined for using fake Covid-19 documents.

Canadian health officials fined two travelers thousands of dollars after determining they presented false documents showing Covid-19 vaccinations and Covid testing before departure, the first such fines to be inflicted by Canada.

The travelers, Canadian citizens whom authorities have not named, arrived in Toronto by plane from the United States during the week of July 18. fraudulent documents, the Public Health Agency of Canada said on Tuesday.

Public health violations in Canada can result in fines of 5,000 Canadian dollars ($ 4,000) per day for each violation; more serious offenses can carry a sentence of up to six months in prison and a fine of up to C $ 750,000.

Canada is preparing to reopen its border on Monday to U.S. citizens and fully vaccinated permanent residents. The United States will maintain border restrictions in place for non-essential land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico until August 21.