Two trustees of London Science Museum resign in protest against Adani, angry over sponsoring group company

Two trustees of the London-based Science Museum have resigned in protest against sponsoring the Adani Group company. Trustees who resigned include Dr. Hannah Fry, Dr. Joe Foster. Fry Hannah is Associate Professor at University College London. Foster, the second trustee to resign, is the director of the UK-based charity Institute for Research in Schools. Dr. Hannah Fry said that she does not support the settlement with Adani. So she is deciding to resign.

The announcement to make Adani the title sponsor was made earlier this month in the presence of British PM Boris Johnson. The announcement was made during the Global Investment Summit held at the museum. The Science Museum Board is a public body. It is funded by the UK Government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport. However, it operates independently despite receiving government assistance. On the other hand, the museum administration was quoted as saying that the resignations of both the trustees have been accepted immediately.

The name of this gallery is Energy Revolution The Adani Green Energy. It is sponsored by Adani Green Energy of the Adani Group. This gallery will open in 2023. In the field of solar energy, India’s Adani Green Energy aims to become the world’s largest company in the field of renewable energy by 2030. According to Adani Green Energy Company, with the help of low-carbon emission technologies, energy can be produced in the future. The boundless energy of wind and sun is very motivating and we have the ability to harness that energy now. With the world building a clean energy-based future, there is much to learn from the history of this journey and who better than a science museum to showcase this inspiration.

On the other hand, Dame Marie Archer, Chair of the Group of Science Museum Board of Trustees, says she has accepted the resignation unwillingly. He says that the board respects the decision of both the scientists. He had conveyed his attitude at the time when the board meeting was being held. Keep in mind that some time ago, scientist Chris Repley had said goodbye to the advisory board. His talk was also about giving sponsorship to the oil and gas company of Adani Group. Repley was the head of the museum from 2007 to 2010. Greta Thunberg has also brought her attitude on this issue to the world.