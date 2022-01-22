Two weeks after DUI, Raiders’ Nate Hobbs cited for reckless driving



Simply two weeks after Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested on a misdemeanor cost of DUI, the rookie was cited by Nevada State Freeway Patrol on Sunday for reckless driving.

Larry Browns Sports activities reviews that Hobbs was driving 110 mph on freeway 215, in keeping with the 8 Information Now report.

ESPN reported in early January that the LVMPD obtained a name {that a} driver was asleep in a car parked on the exit ramp of a parking storage. The driving force, recognized as Hobbs, failed a area sobriety take a look at and was transported to the Clark County Detention Heart earlier than being booked for DUI. Images courtesy of Getty.

Hobbs’ attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld, contested the cost a day later, ESPN reviews.

“The info and circumstances associated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Division to the information media depart critical considerations that this doesn’t qualify as a DUI beneath Nevada legislation,” they mentioned relating to the DUI cost.

The 22-year-old Hobbs — a fifth-round choose in final yr’s draft out of Illinois — had 74 tackles, a sack and an interception in 16 video games this season.