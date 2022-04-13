Sports

T’Wolves, Clippers play-in matchup stops as woman glues wrists to court

14 hours ago
The NBA play-in match between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers was briefly stopped on Tuesday night when a spectator ran to the court and tried to glue himself to the floor.

The Clippers led the Timberwolves to 45-38 with 3:34 left in the first half in the second quarter.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverly, 22, looks at his hand after a foul call against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Minneapolis.

(AP Photo / Andy Clayton-King)

TNT sideline reporter Ally LaForce said she was told by security that a woman ran up to the floor and glued herself to the floor. LaForce said the woman “refused to lift her wrist.”

“I don’t want to laugh, it really happened. She stuck her wrist on the floor and they were trying to pull her out and she was resisting trying to keep her wrist on the floor,” LaForce said.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. The security guards caught the camera and took the woman out of the court. Soon the game started again.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Norman Powell (24), Minnesota Timberwolves' Naz Reed (11) and owner Bisley (5) are driving their first quarter during an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

(AP Photo / Andy Clayton-King)

The team was in the middle of a heated battle for seventh place in the Western Conference. The loser of the game will play the winner of the 9th and 10th matchup. The game-winners solidified themselves in the playoffs against No. 2 pick Memphis Grizzlies.

Anthony Edwards # 1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves go head-to-head against the LA Clippers during the 2022 Play-In Tournament on April 12, 2022 at the Target Center in Minnesota Minneapolis.

(David Sherman / NBA via Getty Images)

The Timberwolves finished the regular season with a 46-36 record. The Clippers had a 42-40 record.

