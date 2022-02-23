World

Twosday babies: 2 families give birth to baby at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Twosday babies: 2 families give birth to baby at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22
Written by admin
Twosday babies: 2 families give birth to baby at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22

Twosday babies: 2 families give birth to baby at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22

NEW YORK (WABC) — It was quite a “Twosday” at two local hospitals in the Tri-State area, which saw a pair of families give birth to a baby at exactly 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22!

That’s a lot of twos!

In New Jersey, a mother gave birth to a baby boy, Starlin Lugo Carrera, at Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy at 2:22 p.m.

RELATED | 22 couples get married on once-in-a-lifetime date on Long Island

She says she’s thrilled to have her beautiful, healthy boy born on such a significant day and time.

Over on Long Island, Logan Jowill Coreas Vazquez was also born at 2:22 p.m. at Catholic Health’s Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre.

He’s the first baby for Valley Stream couple, Wendy Campos-Vasquez and Mercedes Manual Coreas.

And just to cap off the ‘Two-rrific’ day — a pair of twins were also born on Tuesday at two other Catholic Health hospitals: Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip and St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson.

———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Twosday #babies #families #give #birth #baby

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Your Friday Briefing

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment