Twosday weddings: 22 couples get married on once-in-a-lifetime date on Long Island

Twosday weddings: 22 couples get married on once-in-a-lifetime date on Long Island
Twosday weddings: 22 couples get married on once-in-a-lifetime date on Long Island

Twosday weddings: 22 couples get married on once-in-a-lifetime date on Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) — Tuesday is 2-2-22, dubbed “Twosday,” and 22 couples are marking the once-in-a-lifetime date by taking their relationships to the next level and saying “I do” on Long Island.

The brides and grooms are saying their vows at Hempstead Town Hall, presided over by Town Clerk Kate Murray.

Tuesday is generally not a popular day of the week to get married, but this year, it’s the go to date.

Murray said it is a special day the couples will remember for a lifetime.

“Today we have about three times the number of couples coming in, so I suspect that the 2-22-22 was certainly driving the business to us,” she said. “Each couple today will receive, of course, their own individual marriage ceremony, and we try to make the moment as special as we can.”

Kirm Singh and his new wife Judith, with their toddler Liam seemingly preoccupied with everything else but the date, chose to wed on this day for a reason.

“I thought the date was cool, easy to remember,” he said. “So, you know, why not? And it’s a Tuesday, 2-22-22.”

“Twosday” is the most exceptional date in over a decade, according to palindrome enthusiast Aziz Inan, a professor of electrical engineering at the University of Portland in Oregon who has been studying palindrome dates for over 14 years.

It’s a ubiquitous five-digit palindrome date, with all the numbers being the same.

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing, and this is a once in a lifetime thing for us,” newlywed Camille Tyson said. “It was a perfect day.”

And despite getting married on a Tuesday, some couples upheld traditions.

One couple from North Freeport, who have been together for 12 years, had a full procession with bridesmaids and all.

“We’ve been trying to get (together) for the past year, but with COVID and family members, it just wasn’t the right timing,” Alysha Pershad said. “So we saw this date coming up, and it was a day like no other.”

The last time there was a ubiquitous six-digit palindrome date was November 11, 2011, Inan noted. It’s written 11/11/11.

February 23 through February 28 are also palindrome dates — though not ubiquitous ones.

