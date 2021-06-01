TXT’s 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) ft. Seori is all about celebrating friendship





TXT aka Tomorrow X Collectively’s first music video, LOVESONG from their third Studio Album, second Korean album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. And it is all love celebrating friendship.

Large Hit Leisure aka HYBE dropped the brand new tune of TXT, that is, Tomorrow X Collectively that includes Seori, known as LOVESONG (I Know I Love You). The tune begins on a excessive notice and flashes to Yeonjun who is pissed off together with his (faux) dad and mom bickering within the background. He leaves the home and meets his associates. They take an extended drive which ends with the automotive by chance burning up. The youngsters watch it amused and chortle out loud on the accident.

LOVESONG is the second tune from TXT’s second studio album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE however the first music video that HYBE launch on their channel. Its underlying themes are about love, friendship and having good instances with associates amidst the chaos in private life. The boys mainly need to thank their feminine followers for standing by their facet on this world of chaos. BTW, BTS’ RM aka Kim Namjoon has helped in writing the lyrics for 0X1=LOVESONG.