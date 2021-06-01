TXT’s LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) ft. Seori is all about celebrating friendship





TXT aka Tomorrow X Collectively’s first music video, LOVESONG from their third Studio Album, second Korean album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. And it is all love celebrating friendship.

Huge Hit Leisure aka HYBE dropped the brand new tune of TXT, that is, Tomorrow X Collectively that includes Seori, known as LOVESONG (I Know I Love You). The tune begins on a excessive be aware and flashes to Yeonjun who is annoyed along with his (faux) mother and father bickering within the background. He leaves the home and meets his mates. They take a protracted drive which ends with the automotive by accident burning up. The youngsters watch it amused and chortle out loud on the accident.

LOVESONG is the second tune from TXT’s second studio album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE however the first music video that HYBE launch on their channel. Its underlying themes are about love, friendship and having good occasions with mates amidst the chaos in private life.