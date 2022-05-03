Tyler Herro scores 25 points, Heat take Game 1 over 76ers



Tyler Hero scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds and the Miami Heat topped their Eastern Conference semifinal series opener on Monday night at the shorthand Philadelphia 76ers 106-92.

Jimmy Butler added 15 points for the top pick hit, who got 10 from Gabe Vincent and PJ Tucker.

76 They were without Joel Embed, an MVP finalist who was not even in Miami when recovering from an orbital fracture and concussion – injured in the first round-clinching win in Toronto, Philadelphia. He is not expected to play in Game 2.

And as expected, he has been missed. Tobias Harris has scored 27 points for Philadelphia, including 19 from Tyres Maxi and 16 from James Harden, nine rebounds and five assists.

Game 2 Wednesday in Miami.

Miami became as aggressive as possible, putting the money on Harden and giving him a full 94-foot guard on the floor that he used against Atlanta Trey Young in the hit first round series.

It worked – for a while. Miami led the 12-man lead in the first quarter, then a 10-2 run on eight points from Hero to give the Hits a 13-point lead at 37-24, marking the biggest of their half. The margin in the middle of the second was still 46-36 after another Hero basket.

The other half was Philly.

Miami went 1 for 9 from the field in the last 6 minutes of the half, there are also four turnovers and Philadelphia went ahead 15-4. With 28 seconds remaining, Lane Harden’s shot gave the 76ers a 51-50 lead, their first lead of the night and the score they took in the locker room.

The 76ers scored the first four points of the second half, five ahead. It was as good as it got for the 76ers.

Adebayo took a bullet pass for the money that gave Miami a 62-61 lead and that would be the final lead change of the night. It was a 10-0 start that made a cushion, and then decided a 13-2 run early in the fourth and pushed the hit edge to 98-77.

Tip-INS

76ers: Philadelphia have fallen 6-9 without an embed this season. … DeAndre Jordan started in place of Embiid and had four points and two rebounds in 17 minutes. … Georges Niang is zero for 7, all those shots in the 3-point range.

Heat: Kyle Lori (hamstring) missed his third game in a row. … Backup center Dwayne Dedman picked up three fouls in the first quarter’s 23-second interval. He then had two more in the 1:46 span of the third, giving him five fouls at 4:14 during the game.

CLANK

Teams from the 3-point range shot 7 for 33 in the first half – 3 for 17 by 76ers, 4 for 16 by hit.

Robinson is sitting

Heat guard Duncan Robinson, who led the game for the third consecutive regular season in Miami, did not appear in Game 1. This is the first time since April 2019 that he has dressed but not played, ending a series of 256 games, including the playoffs. He has missed three games this season while on the Miami inactive list.

Coming next

