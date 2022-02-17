Tyler Skaggs case: Ex-Angels employee accused of selling drugs to late pitcher doesn’t testify



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Defense attorneys on Wednesday rested their case without the testimony of a former Los Angeles employee who was accused of supplying drugs that led to the overdose death of pitcher Tyler Scags.

A brief and unexpected presentation from the defense came when federal prosecutors ended their case by acknowledging the past drug use of four major league players as well as ending their case when they received oxycodone pills from defendant Eric Kay.

K, who has faced charges of drug distribution and conspiracy, testified that he received oxycodone pills for players and was a user. Pitcher Blake Parker, the last of the six witnesses called by the defense, testified that he received opioids from Kay in 2018, when Parker played for the Angels last year.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Final arguments are set for Thursday, the eighth day of K’s trial in downtown Fort Worth. The federal court was about 15 miles away where Angels was scheduled to play with the Texas Rangers when Scags was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019. He was 27 years old.

A coroner’s report said Scags died of asphyxiation in his vomit and that his system contained a toxic mixture of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone.

Prosecutors claimed that Kei could only provide the drugs that led to Scags’ death, and that the drugs were delivered after the team arrived in Texas. One expert testified on behalf of the government that Scags died of fentanyl, which is significantly more potent than oxycodone.

The defense countered that there were multiple suppliers of scags, who did not give him drugs after the team arrived in Texas, and there was no way to prove the cause of fentanyl death.

Who faces a minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum life sentence on a delivery charge resulting in death. The number of conspiracies carries a maximum of 20 years.

Parker became emotional when he took the first position, saying he considered Scags a friend and said, “I thought so,” when asked who the good guy was. Parker said he stopped asking for pills when K said he was trying to stop using oxycodone.

Kay worked as the team’s public relations officer on many road trips, and this was his first visit to Texas since returning from rehabilitation. Cake was put on leave shortly after Scags’ death and did not return to the team.

Two other former Angels players, infielder Andrelton Simmons and pitcher Trevor Cahill, testified that they saw Scags at the hotel the night before he was found dead. They both deal with their confidence as they choose to embark on their play activities.

Garrett Ramos, Skaggs ‘half-brother, was asked by the defense if he had deleted any text from Skaggs’ phone when it was given to him by police in a Southlake suburb, where Skaggs died. Ramos said he didn’t.

The defense said Ramos deleted a text at the request of Chris Lianos, a friend of Skags who testified that he was a drug dealer. Lianos said he received a text from Scags asking for oxycodone to kill the pitcher a week or two ago, and Lyons refused, saying he had warned Scags about the dangers of those pills.

Ramos said he could not remember exactly how he helped Skags to wean milk from a combination of oxycodone and acetaminophen in 2013. 2013 and he left “cold turkey” at that time.