Types of ITR Forms: ITR Forms | 7 types of income tax return forms for different types of taxpayers
ITR 1 Easy
This form is for citizens whose total income is up to Rs 50 lakh. This income includes income from other sources such as salary / pension, household property and interest. Apart from this, agricultural income up to Rs. 5000 is also included. This form is not for individuals who are either directors in the company or have invested in unlisted equity shares, or are earning income from business / professionals.
ITR 2 Form
The ITR2 form is for individuals and HUFs (Hindu Undivided Families) who do not have profit from business or occupation but are not eligible for the ITR1 form. This tax can be paid to the taxpayers who get interest income like salary / pension, house property and other sources and it is more than Rs 50 lakhs.
ITR 3 Form
This form is for individuals and HUFs who have profits from business or occupation but are not eligible for ITR4. Anyone doing business, being a personal director of a company, investing in unlisted equity shares, earning income as a partner in a firm is eligible to file ITR3. Income returns on household assets, salaries / pensions and other sources may be included.
ITR 4 Easy
This form is for individuals, HUFs and partnership firms (excluding LLPs) who have a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh as citizens of India and who have income from businesses and occupations which are subject to income tax law. Under Section 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE, ITR4 cannot be used by capital gainers and foreign property owners. Income also includes salary or pension, household property, income from other sources. However, if the turnover of the business is more than Rs 2 crore, its owner will have to pay ITR 3.
ITR 5 Form
Individuals and taxpayers other than HUF (ITR-1 to ITR-4 filing), companies (filing ITR-6) or charitable trusts / institutions (filing ITR-7). That is, ITR5 is for partner companies other than those eligible for ITR-4, LLP, Association of Persons, Body of Individuals, etc., for which no other form applies.
ITR 6 and ITR 7
ITR 6 form has been prepared for companies other than those seeking exemption under Section 11 of the Income Tax Act. The ITR7 form is for individuals with companies who only need to file returns under Section 139 (4A) or 139 (4B) or 139 (4C) or 139 (4D). The taxpayer should select the income tax return form according to his category. If you make a mistake, the Income Tax Department will not process your form.
How to file ITR on new income tax website?
