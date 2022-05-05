Tyrann Mathieu needed to leave Louisiana as troubled kid in 2013 – now he’s ready for sainthood



Tyran Mathieu’s new season awards at LSU were piled up on December 2, 2012 in a dark corner of a side room of the Football Operations Center, unless you really get to see it.

Only a handful of reporters noticed as the Tigers gathered in the room for the announcement of the ball on Sunday to play Clemson on the pitch ball at Chick-fil. It was a sad discovery.

Matthew was one of the first team freshman All-American cornerbacks to form the All-SEC Freshman team and won the Cotton Ball Defensive MVP in the 2010 season.

In 2011, he combined a spectacular season and earned the nickname “Honey Badger” as he led the country in recovering five fumbles, leading the SEC with six forced fumbles and finishing fourth nationally with a 15.6-yard punt return average and two touchdowns. Acquired. . He won the Bednarik Award for Best Defender of the Country, ranked fifth for the Heisman Trophy, was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, the unanimous first-team All-American, and the SEC Championship Game MVP.

But after LSU lost 21-0 to Alabama in the national championship game at the Louisiana Superdome on January 9, 2012, Matthew never played for LSU again. The following August, he was expelled from the team after testing positive for several drugs for marijuana. He was then arrested in October for possession of cannabis at Baton Rouge, and Badger eventually left the city as a personality non-grata number one. And his award was canceled.

Those trophies, along with the 2011 hardware, are now on display at the Ops Center As of 2019, the building also has a Matthew blade in the nutrition center Matthew threw the first pitch in an LSU baseball game at Alex Box Stadium in March 29.

And on Wednesday, Matthew was officially st. He signed a three-year, 33 million contract to play defense for New Orleans, where he grew up and where he was advised to stay away after his LSU days.

“I think 10 or 11 years ago, when I was a 20-year-old kid, I think it was important for me to remove myself from certain things, from certain environments,” Matthew told a Zoom teleconference on Wednesday. “So, I can work on myself to get myself to a certain point where I can come back home and be responsible and I know I can be.”

Done about?

Matthew left New Orleans and Louisiana for Phoenix in 2013 with a record of arrests, which gave him the 69th pick in the NFL Draft in the third round. After five years there, one in Houston and three in Kansas City, Matthew returned home with a 2019 Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in the 2019 season, including the All-Pro Seasons of 2015, ’19 and 20, and his third Pro Bowl since last season.

He prepares for his second life in New Orleans, a crime-ridden city where kids often grow up strictly, especially in the Central City area, where Matthew is raised by grandparents and then an uncle. His father, Darren Hayes, was sentenced to life in prison for the 1994 murder when Matthew was 2 years old. His mother was not by his side most of his young life.

“It’s kind of like drowning,” he said. “I am grateful, blessed, very fortunate to be in this position. I look forward to being around my people, our people. I want to make my teammates better, and I want to make our community better. It’s a complete circle moment for me.”

Matthew, 30, has come home to visit family and friends in recent years. He has also regularly staged youth football camps for children at the St.’s Facility in Matari.

“My family is very excited,” he said. “Most of them are really proud of me. I’ve been publishing it for a while now. Just having this opportunity is a lot for me. I’m sure it will excite a lot of people, especially my family. And those who really know me. Together, I thought it was the right decision – the perfect decision. “

The chiefs did not offer him back. Houston after the 2018 season and Arizona after the 2017 season.

“As good a football player as I am, maybe I’m not good enough,” Matthew laughed. “So that’s what keeps me going, keeps me motivated.”

When he moved out of St. Augustine High in New Orleans in 2010, Alabama wasn’t interested in him either because he was too young at 5-foot-9. Matthew 2-1 against Alabama as LSU player.

Matthew St. has been watching the games since he started playing his first football game on the city’s Goretti playground. He had to leave before he could return.

“Honestly, this is something we’ve been preparing for the last 10 years,” said Matthew, now a father of two sons and one daughter. “This is something we all hope and pray for. It will be a surreal moment in the dome. I’m sure it will take me to another level.”

How many more levels does the 30-year-old NFL have though?

“You’re 30 years old,” Matthew told a reporter with a smile. “I think I’m just warming up, man. It’s a three-year deal. I hope I can earn it all and hopefully something more.”

Matthew has been confirmed 18 million. But it’s not just about home and money. Matthew is a whoo dot, and he likes the way the Saints defend.

The Cents finished seventh overall in the NFL last year, but failed to make the playoffs at 9-8, ending four consecutive NFC South titles and a string of playoff appearances.

Before the retirement of quarterback Drew Bryce in 2019 and ’20, and the injury of new starter James Winston last year, that defense has carried a team with offensive problems over the last three years.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen became the new head coach when Shawn Payton retired after last season.

“This defense – they just have an identity,” Matthew said. “Every time they get on the field, they’re going to hit anything they move. I think they can be the number one defense in the league. Just hope I can come in and put my hand up and help those people.”

And come out with another Super Bowl ring. Matthew was a senior at St. Augustine’s when the Saints won their only Super Bowl on February 7, 2010.

“I remember me and my housemates driving down Canal Street,” he said. “It felt like the whole city was there. Some people said the memories could last a lifetime. It was one I will never forget – just that moment and the only pure joy that really brought the city. Being a former champion, I understand.” How hard it is to win and reach that point. Of course I want to bring back a championship in New Orleans. “