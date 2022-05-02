Tyrann Mathieu to sign with Saints: reports



After spending three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and winning a Super Bowl, Tyrone Matthews is set to sign a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints this week.

The deal is expected to be finalized later this week, the NFL Network reported. Matthew will return to the city where he was born and the state in which he excelled as a college football player at LSU.

The saints have not officially announced the treaty. The team was associated with Matthew before the NFL Draft. ESPN reports that Matthew spoke with the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to multiple reports, the deal is valued at $ 33 million and guarantees about $ 18 million.

New Orleans did not select safety during the draft. The team lost to Malcolm Jenkins and Marcus Williams in the offseason. Jenkins retired offseason and Williams signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

Matthew was an All-American at LSU and won the Chuck Bednerik Award for Best Defensive Player in College Football this season.

He made the Arizona Cardinals third-round pick in 2013 and spent five years with the Cardinals. He played for the Houston Texans in 2018 and for the Chiefs from 2019 to 2021.

Matthew is a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro Selection. He was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010 team.

New Orleans was 9-8 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time in four years. The team was fourth on approved points and seventh in approved yards. Shawn Payton retired offseason, and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was named the next head coach.