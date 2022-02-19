Sports

Tyree Appleby takes over, Florida rallies past No. 2 Auburn

Tyree Appleby scored 20 of her 26 points in the second half, Colin Castleton added 19 and beat No. 2 Auburn 63-62 on Saturday to extend his home dominance in the Florida series.

The Tigers (24-3, 12-2 Southeastern Conference) lost their second on the road and lost control of their first game. They have previously lost to the Yukon and Arkansas in overtime.

It had everything to do with Applebuy, which was 14th in Florida above Auburn in Gainesville. The senior made 6 of 9 shots in the second half, including 4 of 6 from the 3-point range and was perfect from the free-throw line.

Florida head coach Mike White hollers for the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in Gainesville, Florida.

Florida head coach Mike White hollers for the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in Gainesville, Florida.
(AP Photo / Alan Youngblood)

Even then, the Tigers got a chance in the last second. Wendell Green Jr. got the ball with 7.1 seconds of play and was dribbling to the top of the key while trying to pass to Walker Kessler at the bottom. The Gators (17-10, 7-7) knocked it out, and the clock ran out.

Florida students rushed to the floor and celebrated with the players on the midcourt, but police officers quickly took them back to their stands. They came back and started chanting “Apple Buy”.

The 6-foot-1 guard dominates the stretch down, making open shots for teammates and hitting a huge 3-pointer for about 4 minutes of play.

Jabari Smith put Auburn ahead with 26 points. KD Johnson chipped in 12, and Walker Kessler added 11.

The Tigers were hoping to finish a 13-game skid at the O’Connell Center, a losing streak that began shortly after former Florida coach Billy Donovan arrived in Gainesville. Auburn’s last win at the O’Dome came in February 1996, a month before the Gators hired Donovan.

Coach Bruce Pearl’s side used a tough second half – the first 20 minutes were too close – to take control. The Tigers put together a 21-4 run that lasted half time, turning an eight-point deficit into a nine-point lead. Smith was huge during the sprint, contributing two 3-pointers, a three-point play, a jumper, two free throws and a blocked shot.

The Gators missed all 10 shots in the 8th minute where Auburn closed the gap to build his lead.

Pole implication

Auburn will probably drop a few more spots on the next AP College basketball pole, which will be released on Monday.

NBA sighting

The former Florida Guard and current Oklahoma City backup tray man sat on the courtside to play. As a sophomore for the Gators last season, Mann assisted 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists. The Thunder selected him 18th overall in last year’s NBA Draft.

Big picture

Auburn: Despite losing for the second time in four games – both ways – the Tigers are still the best team in the SEC and will probably be the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They must get more consistent play from the backcourt.

Florida: The Gators need a win like this to improve their chances of winning the fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament. They have lost two in a row.

The next one is coming

Auburn hosted the Ole Miss on Wednesday night. In mid-January, the Tigers won their first match 60-71.

Florida No. 23 Arkansas host Tuesday night. The Razorbacks entered Saturday’s game against Tennessee and won six straight home games.

