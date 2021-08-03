Tyson Foods Mandates Vaccines for Its U.S. Work Force

Tyson Foods, one of the country’s largest meat processors, said on Tuesday it would require vaccines for its American workers – about half of whom are unvaccinated.

The mandate will extend to employees in its offices and in the field. The poultry supplier demands that its management team be vaccinated by September 24 and the rest of its office workers by October 1. Frontline workers have until November 1 to be fully immunized. more frontline team members than office workers who still need to be vaccinated, ”said a Tyson spokesperson.

Tyson is offering $ 200 to frontline workers who verify that they are fully immunized. The company has already offered employees up to four hours of pay if they are vaccinated outside of their regular shift. Any new employee should be vaccinated before starting work, Tyson said.

Tyson, who is based in Springdale, Ark., Is still negotiating the issue with his unions, which make up about a third of his hourly workforce.