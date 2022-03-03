Sports

Tyson Fury backs Ukrainian boxers who joined fight: ‘Keep fighting boys, never surrender’

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Tyson Fury backs Ukrainian boxers who joined fight: ‘Keep fighting boys, never surrender’
Written by admin
Tyson Fury backs Ukrainian boxers who joined fight: ‘Keep fighting boys, never surrender’

Tyson Fury backs Ukrainian boxers who joined fight: ‘Keep fighting boys, never surrender’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Tyson Fury has extended his support for Ukrainian boxers who have joined the fight against invading Russian forces.

Boxing legends Vitaly and Vladimir Klitschko, Vasil Lomachenko and potential future rivals Alexander Yusik are among the Ukrainian boxers who joined the army to fight Russia.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Vitaly Klitsko, mayor of Kiev and former heavyweight champion, on the right, and his brother Vladimir Klitsko, a Ukrainian former professional boxer, look at a smartphone at City Hall in Kiev, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 26, 2022.

Vitaly Klitsko, mayor of Kiev and former heavyweight champion, on the right, and his brother Vladimir Klitsko, a Ukrainian former professional boxer, look at a smartphone at City Hall in Kiev, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 26, 2022.
(AP Photo / Ephraim Lukatsky)

“Two laws, love your woman and fight for your country. So they should fight for their country. Why not? If war comes to the United States or the United Kingdom, I will join. Don’t worry about it. We will all do it! Why?” Don’t we have to defend our own land? Come on in, take care of yourself, “Fury said in an interview with TMZ Sports on Wednesday.

Fury said it had nothing to do with the possibility of having money because there could be no home to go back to.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“What does money have to do with it? You have no homeland to go back to, all the money in the world is not good for you. You can’t afford it.”

Asked if he had any words for Ukrainian boxers, Fury replied: “Keep fighting the boys, never surrender.”

READ Also  Mannings gives TV sports another alternative viewing option

Ukrainian boxers fight for their lives

Tyson Fury gestures during a press conference at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Tyson Fury gestures during a press conference at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
(PA via John Walton / AP)

Before his next fight against Dillian White, Fury said on Tuesday that he would do the same for his country.

“Okay, that’s what they should do,” Fury told Ukrainian boxing stars TalkSport. “When it comes to fighting on UK soil, I will be there first.

“I’ll be the first, I’ll be the easiest target to hit 6-foot-9 inches, I’ll die first. Frank [Warren] There will be shadows from the shots behind me, and I will catch them all just like a nutcase. “

Fury is the heavyweight champion at WBC and The Ring Magazine, and since he defeated Deontay Wilder in 2020.

“Gypsy King” told reporters at his pre-fight press conference that White’s fight would be the end of his career.

“This is the final fight of my career, after which I’m retiring. At… 150 million in the bank, handsome, healthy, young, I’m going to buy a huge yacht abroad,” Fury said. “Got lots of cars and property around the world. Just going to sit down with a hot blonde and Pina Colada … I’m retiring, I’m out, this is my final fight, the final count, I’m done.”

Tyson Fury watching during the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian White press conference on March 1, 2022 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Tyson Fury watching during the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian White press conference on March 1, 2022 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
(James Chance / Getty Images)

Fury and White are scheduled for April 23.

#Tyson #Fury #backs #Ukrainian #boxers #joined #fight #fighting #boys #surrender

READ Also  Smith Rowe revelling in dream role for Arsenal
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment