Tyson Fury backs Ukrainian boxers who joined fight: ‘Keep fighting boys, never surrender’



Tyson Fury has extended his support for Ukrainian boxers who have joined the fight against invading Russian forces.

Boxing legends Vitaly and Vladimir Klitschko, Vasil Lomachenko and potential future rivals Alexander Yusik are among the Ukrainian boxers who joined the army to fight Russia.

“Two laws, love your woman and fight for your country. So they should fight for their country. Why not? If war comes to the United States or the United Kingdom, I will join. Don’t worry about it. We will all do it! Why?” Don’t we have to defend our own land? Come on in, take care of yourself, “Fury said in an interview with TMZ Sports on Wednesday.

Fury said it had nothing to do with the possibility of having money because there could be no home to go back to.

“What does money have to do with it? You have no homeland to go back to, all the money in the world is not good for you. You can’t afford it.”

Asked if he had any words for Ukrainian boxers, Fury replied: “Keep fighting the boys, never surrender.”

Ukrainian boxers fight for their lives

Before his next fight against Dillian White, Fury said on Tuesday that he would do the same for his country.

“Okay, that’s what they should do,” Fury told Ukrainian boxing stars TalkSport. “When it comes to fighting on UK soil, I will be there first.

“I’ll be the first, I’ll be the easiest target to hit 6-foot-9 inches, I’ll die first. Frank [Warren] There will be shadows from the shots behind me, and I will catch them all just like a nutcase. “

Fury is the heavyweight champion at WBC and The Ring Magazine, and since he defeated Deontay Wilder in 2020.

“Gypsy King” told reporters at his pre-fight press conference that White’s fight would be the end of his career.

“This is the final fight of my career, after which I’m retiring. At… 150 million in the bank, handsome, healthy, young, I’m going to buy a huge yacht abroad,” Fury said. “Got lots of cars and property around the world. Just going to sit down with a hot blonde and Pina Colada … I’m retiring, I’m out, this is my final fight, the final count, I’m done.”

Fury and White are scheduled for April 23.