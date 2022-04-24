Tyson Fury retains heavyweight belt with TKO



What could be the final punch of Tyson Fury’s controversial boxing career is breaking Dillian White’s chin, sending him to the canvas and one of his teeth flying in the air.

Knowing he would never return from the seemingly felt uppercut around Wembley Stadium, Fury raised his right hand in celebration.

And sure enough, there wasn’t.

With a brutal finish in the final seconds of the sixth round, Fury defeated White in front of more than 94,000 fans inside his England national football stadium – his teammate Britain and former Sparring partner – to remain unbeaten with his 32nd win in his 33-fight career. Career

And it could be, 33-year-old Fury said.

“It could be the ultimate screen for the Gypsy King,” Fury said in the ring with his WBC and ring magazine belt on his shoulder. “What a way to get out.”

He didn’t quite end up there. A born-again entertainer, Fury has given Don McLean’s now-famous post-fight presentation of “American Pie” the greatest power for boxing competitions in Britain.

She celebrates with her party and poses for a photo with the kids on St. George’s Day, dressed in the red-and-white dress of the English flag.

After 14 years as a professional in a ring probably soaked Fury in his last moments. For his last fight – or so he says – he gave a clinic.

After a compelling trilogy with Deonte Wilder in the United States, it was a big step for White Fury, who played with his compatriots after shaping him in a cage opening couple for most of the round.

Fury was in control of the fight without having to work hard himself until the fifth round, which he dominated. A body shot and then a straight right swing to White’s back, leading the crowd forward.

Which turned out to be the final round, White began to breathe heavily and was cut around his right eye – probably due to a head injury.

Whyte – the long-running compulsive challenger – was mostly reckless with some big but misguided shots. He tried to get into the rough game and head to Fury, hoping to give him a big push to turn him into a superstar overnight.

In the end, it came from Fury’s right hand, which smashed White into the canvas.

White finally got to his feet and tried to show that he was ready to continue but then stuck to the ropes, leading the referee to the end of the fight.

Fury called it a “Wembley Stadium show-stopper.”

“He’s as strong as a bull and has the heart of a lion,” said Fury White, “but tonight he met a great sportsman, one of the best heavyweights of all time.

“I think,” Fury added, “that even Linux Lewis would be proud to cut that top.”

If he retires, Fury will overtake Lewis as the greatest British heavyweight.

The chance to become the undisputed champion from a huge lucrative fight against Alexander Yusik or Anthony Joshua that could still carry him.

Yusik defeated Joshua last September to take the WBA, IBF and WBO belts and prepare for a rematch with Joshua after he left his native Ukraine, where he was helping his country in the war with Russia.

So much fury for the heavyweights to claim in the current crop in the average era for the Marquee division of sports, which would be a quiet place without a 6-foot-9 Brit whose face and opinions have plagued him for years. .

“I’ve never felt anything like this before – I’ve messed up my ring walk!” Fury said the man, who came out wearing a red-and-white gown, was blowing a kiss to the crowd before the fireworks lit up Wembley.

He went to the ring and sat on the throne. He then showed that he was the king of the heavyweights, at least for White.

“He’s not just a world champion in this game,” Fury said. “I’m a legend … what a way to stop it all.”

Just to be sure, Fury was once asked: Is that really so?

“I certainly think so,” he said.