Tyson Fury shows support for Ukrainian boxers taking up arms, says he’d fight if war came to UK



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Tyson Fury could be the world’s heavyweight champion, but if the fight comes to the UK, he said he would fight on the front lines.

Vladimir and Vitaly Klitschko, as well as Alexander Yusik, both joined the fight for Ukraine to defend against Russian aggression. And given the opportunity, Fury said Tuesday before his next fight against Dillian White that he would do the same for his country.

“Okay, that’s what they should do,” Fury told Ukrainian boxing stars TalkSport. “When it comes to fighting on UK soil, I will be there first.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“I’ll be the first, I’ll be the easiest target to hit at 6-foot 9 inches, I’ll die first. Frank [Warren] There will be shadows from the shots behind me, and I will catch them all just like a nutcase. “

Ukrainian boxers fight for their lives

Fury is the heavyweight champion at WBC and The Ring Magazine, and since he defeated Deontay Wilder in 2020.

“Gypsy King” told reporters at his pre-fight press conference that White’s fight would be the end of his career.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“This is the final fight of my career, after which I’m retiring. At… 150 million in the bank, handsome, healthy, young, I’m going to buy a huge yacht abroad,” Fury said. “Got lots of cars and property around the world. Just going to sit down with a hot blonde and Pina Colada … I’m retiring, I’m out, this is my final fight, the final count, I’m done.”

Fury and White are scheduled for April 23.