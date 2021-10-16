u-19-captain-of-indian-team-saurashtra-ranji-champion-avi-barot-passed-away-in-age-of-just-29-due-to-cardiac-arrest – World at 29 Saurashtra wicketkeeper and former U-19 captain Avi Barot left

In 2011, Avi Barot, who captained the Indian Under-19 team, died of a heart attack. He said goodbye to the world at the age of just 29. He was also a part of Saurashtra’s Ranji champion team.

Former India Under-19 captain and Saurashtra Ranji champion Avi Barot died of a heart attack on Friday. Let us tell you that Barot was a member of the Saurashtra team that won the Ranji Trophy in the 2019-20 season.

Saurashtra Cricket Association informed about the death of this 29-year-old young cricketer. The association issued a press release saying, “Everyone in the Saurashtra Cricket Association is shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Avi Barot. He died of a heart attack on the evening of 15 October 2021.

Talking about Barot’s career, he played 38 first-class matches, 38 List A matches and 20 domestic T20 matches. He was a wicket-keeper batsman. He has 1,547 runs in first-class matches, 1,030 runs in List A matches and 717 runs in T20 matches.

Avi Barot was recently a member of Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy winning team which defeated Bengal in the final. For Saurashtra, he played 21 Ranji Trophy matches, 17 List A matches and 11 domestic T20 matches.

122 runs in 53 balls

Apart from this, Barot had also been the captain of India’s Under-19 team in 2011. Earlier this year, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he caught everyone’s attention with his brilliant innings of 122 runs in just 53 balls against Goa.

Condoling the death of Barot, Union President and former teammate of Barot Jaydev Shah said, “The news of Avi’s passing is very shocking and painful. He was a very good player. He had performed brilliantly in the recently played home matches. He was a very good natured person. The entire Saurashtra Cricket Association is shocked by the news of his demise.