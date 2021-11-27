U.K. Confirms Two Cases of Omicron Coronavirus Variant

“It looks like Omicron is spreading very fast and can spread to people who have been vaccinated twice,” he added. Although the science surrounding Omicron is still new, it is an “extremely widespread mutation” in the previous configuration of the virus that could reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine, Mr. Johnson said.

The cases are said to be related to travel in South Africa, the British government confirmed in a statement. Britain’s health secretary, Sajid Javid, described the new cases as “a good reminder” that the epidemic was not over.

“Thanks to our world-class genomic sequences, we have been informed of two UK cases of the Omicron type,” Mr Javid said. “We are moving fast and individuals are isolating themselves while contact tracing is going on.”

The country’s health agency is now conducting targeted tests in several places where the infection could have spread. Overseas travelers in the UK are required to undergo a PCR test within 48 hours of their arrival and keep themselves away from contact with people who have tested positive for a suspected Omicron, regardless of vaccination status, for up to 10 days.

“We don’t know yet how effective our vaccines will be against Omicron, but we have good reason to believe that they will provide at least some protection,” he said.