U.K. Inflation Hits a 10-Year High

The Bank of England has said that inflation will be around 5 per cent in the spring. “This period of high inflation is likely to be temporary,” Central Bank Governor Andrew Bailey said earlier this month. But there was “no definite unit of time” defining ephemerality, he said.

The central bank has said raising interest rates is “necessary in the coming months” if economic data plays out as policymakers expect, especially if the end of the government’s furlough program does not lead to a sharp rise in unemployment. In the three months to September, the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent, 0.2 percent lower than in the three months to July, and the initial payroll data showed that only a handful of people lost their jobs when the furlough program ended in October. .

The emergence of the global economy from successive lockdowns over the past year has disrupted supply chains around the world due to supply disruptions, labor market shortages and other shortages. Policymakers are now warning that supply problems and consequently higher prices will last longer than expected, increasing the pressure on central bankers to act more aggressively to prevent inflation from spiraling out of their control.

In the United States, the consumer price index rose 6.2 percent in October, the fastest annual growth since 1990, and last month saw prices rise 4.1 percent in the eurozone, the fastest in 13 years. In China, rising commodity prices and power shortages have pushed wholesaler producers to 26-year highs.