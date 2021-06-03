U.K. Restores Quarantines for Travelers From Portugal

Travelers returning to Britain from Portugal or its island territories of Madeira and the Azores will not be capable to keep away from quarantining as of Tuesday, British officers introduced on Thursday, complicating the plans of Britons hoping for simple getaways to the nation this summer time.

In mid-Might, Britain had put Portugal and 12 different international locations and territories with low coronavirus caseloads on a “inexperienced listing,” permitting British guests to keep away from a quarantine interval on their return residence from these places.

Britons fatigued by a depressing winter and a four-month nationwide lockdown started flocking to Portugal, as a result of many of the different green-listed locations had been both not accepting vacationers or weren’t already favored locations for British vacationers. The method nonetheless concerned a number of kinds and P.C.R. virus exams, whose prices might whole tons of of {dollars}.

The choice to maneuver the nation off the inexperienced listing, was a “security first method” Grant Shapps, Britain’s transport secretary, informed the BBC on Thursday.