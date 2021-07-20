U.K. Salon Industry Long Underserved Black Clients. It’s Vowing to Change That.

LEEDS, England – The purring of golden clippers breaks the silence inside the Piranha Hair Studio as Qasim Sajjad gives a lesson on how to cut black hair. Brian Swarry, the studio owner, offers additional instruction via Facetime while a junior hairstylist watches and listens.

It’s a mundane scene, except the junior barber is white.

For years, Mr. Swarry, 48, known as Barber B, has built a reputation in an industry geared towards white clients for teaching interns of all races how to cut black hair. Most certified hairdressers in Britain never learn how to do it and were not obligated to do so.

“Ten years ago we couldn’t go anywhere to learn how to cut Afro-black hair,” Mr Swarry said, referring to the way black Britons describe their hair curly or frizzy.

Today, agencies that set standards for the profession in Britain are signaling a change, although it is too early to know how big the change will be or how quickly it will come. In May, after several years of lobbying by advocacy groups and a leading fashion magazine, the Hair and Beauty Industry Authority said it was updating its certification standards so that hairdressers could meet the “needs of the diverse community of the UK “.