U.K. Theatergoers Cover Up Again, After Months Without Masks

Since the theaters of England reopened without restrictions in July, one thing is as significant as the action on stage: the absence of masks in the audience.

Unlike Broadway theaters, patrons are not required to cover their faces, and many attendees choose to ignore preschoo announcements encouraging them to wear masks.

Many visiting theater critics have been annoyed. Laura Collins-Hughes wrote in the New York Times in September, “In almost every product I’ve seen, there was a load of barefoot people in the crowd – sometimes the majority, who seemed careless and misleading.”

As Peter Marx wrote in The Washington Post in November, he called London’s theaters “constantly shocking nowadays.” It has nothing to do with action on stage, he added; This is because there are no masks at all.