U.K. Theatergoers Cover Up Again, After Months Without Masks
Since the theaters of England reopened without restrictions in July, one thing is as significant as the action on stage: the absence of masks in the audience.
Unlike Broadway theaters, patrons are not required to cover their faces, and many attendees choose to ignore preschoo announcements encouraging them to wear masks.
Many visiting theater critics have been annoyed. Laura Collins-Hughes wrote in the New York Times in September, “In almost every product I’ve seen, there was a load of barefoot people in the crowd – sometimes the majority, who seemed careless and misleading.”
As Peter Marx wrote in The Washington Post in November, he called London’s theaters “constantly shocking nowadays.” It has nothing to do with action on stage, he added; This is because there are no masks at all.
Now that picture is about to change. On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson made masks mandatory in stores and on public transport in England, in response to the newly discovered omicron type of coronavirus.
They did not make them compulsory in the theater, but now in many places they have done so voluntarily. On Monday, the Royal Shakespeare Company stated that it was necessary to cover the face at its theater in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, unless the attendant was under 12 years of age or had a medical exemption.
“We want to do everything we can to ensure that performances aren’t canceled and that our audience doesn’t have to be disappointed,” the company’s executive director, Catherine Malion, said in a statement.
Other theaters quickly followed suit. On Monday, Andrew Lloyd Weber, musician and theater impresario, quietly tightened the rules for the six theaters he owns in the West End. His company’s website was updated to say, “All audience members must cover their face during their visit, whether eating or drinking or if they are medically exempt.” Previously, those theaters had requested masks, but they were not required.
On Tuesday, the National Theater, the Royal Opera House, the English National Opera and the Old Week also said they would make masks mandatory.
Rules can only last a few weeks. The National Theater’s website states that “these measures will be in effect until December 19, when the next government review of the Covid measures is pending.”
So far, there seems to be little opposition to the changes. Kate Evans, a spokeswoman for the Royal Shakespeare Company, said 45 people had demanded refunds or exchanged their tickets for future shows to watch future shows since the order was announced, of the 6,000 who had booked to watch his current show, “The Wizard’s Elephant.”
“The majority of the feedback we’ve received around the decision is very positive,” she said.
#Theatergoers #Cover #Months #Masks
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.