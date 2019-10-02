Sports

U Mumbai defeated Patna Pirates in the PKL playoffs

U Mumbai defeated Patna Pirates in the PKL playoffs
U Mumbai defeated Patna Pirates in the PKL playoffs

U Mumbai defeated Patna Pirates in the PKL playoffs

Panchkula, Oct 2 (PTI) U Mumbai secured their place in the playoffs by defeating Patna Pirates 30-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Wednesday. U Mumbai skipper Sultan Fazal Atrachali again showed strong play in defense, the captain neutralized the energetic performance of Patna’s Pradip Narwal. Atrachali caught Narwal in the first minute of the match. ‘Dubki King’ Narwal, who easily made a super ten in most of the matches, managed to score only eight points for the team in this match. U Mumbai were leading 17-13 at half time. Patna made a strong comeback in the second half and were just two points (26-24) behind U Mumbai in the 33rd minute of the match. U Mumbai then took no risks and won the match. U Mumbai have 64 points from 20 matches and are fourth in the table. The Patna Pirates have 41 points from several matches and the three-time champions are almost out of contention for the title.
