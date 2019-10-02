U Mumbai defeated Patna Pirates in the PKL playoffs
Disclaimer:This article has been automatically uploaded from the agency feed. It was not edited by NavbharatTimes.com’s team.
No author | English | Updated: October 2, 2019, 9:35 p.m.
Panchkula, Oct 2 (PTI) U Mumbai secured their place in the playoffs by defeating Patna Pirates 30-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Wednesday. U Mumbai skipper Sultan Fazal Atrachali again showed strong play in defense, the captain neutralized the energetic performance of Patna’s Pradip Narwal. Atrachali caught Narwal in the first minute of the match. ‘Dubki King’ Narwal, who easily made a super ten in most of the matches, managed to score only eight points for the team in this match. U Mumbai were leading 17-13 at half time. It is near Patna
Navbharat Times News App: Country-world news, status of your city, education and business updates, movie and sports world events, viral news and religion-karma … Get latest Hindi news Download NBT app
Like the NBT Facebook page to stay updated with the latest news
Pro Kabaddi League: Bengal Warriors easily beat Delhi, Mumbai beat Thalaivas Next article
Web title: u mumba defeated patna pirates in pkl playoff
Hindi News from Navbharat Times, TIL Network
Hindi News from Navbharat Times, TIL Network
#Mumbai #defeated #Patna #Pirates #PKL #playoffs
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.