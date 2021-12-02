U.N. Seats Denied, for Now, to Afghanistan’s Taliban and Myanmar’s Junta

Efforts by the new Taliban government in Afghanistan and the ruling junta in Myanmar to gain international recognition were dealt a major blow on Wednesday when the United Nations postponed a decision on proper representation for both countries.

Attempts by the ruling authorities in Afghanistan and Myanmar to secure a seat at the United Nations have been effectively rejected, given the current and possibly 2022 deadline by a powerful UN panel.

The General Assembly’s nine-nation credentials committee, which is responsible for recognizing the diplomatic representation of each UN member state, held a closed-door meeting on the requests of the Taliban and the Myanmar junta to replace the deposed governments’ ambassadors.

Later, the committee’s chairperson, Swedish Ambassador Anna Karin Enestrom, told reporters that the panel was “postponing the decision on credentials in these two circumstances.”