U.N. Seats Denied, for Now, to Afghanistan’s Taliban and Myanmar’s Junta
Efforts by the new Taliban government in Afghanistan and the ruling junta in Myanmar to gain international recognition were dealt a major blow on Wednesday when the United Nations postponed a decision on proper representation for both countries.
Attempts by the ruling authorities in Afghanistan and Myanmar to secure a seat at the United Nations have been effectively rejected, given the current and possibly 2022 deadline by a powerful UN panel.
The General Assembly’s nine-nation credentials committee, which is responsible for recognizing the diplomatic representation of each UN member state, held a closed-door meeting on the requests of the Taliban and the Myanmar junta to replace the deposed governments’ ambassadors.
Later, the committee’s chairperson, Swedish Ambassador Anna Karin Enestrom, told reporters that the panel was “postponing the decision on credentials in these two circumstances.”
The United States and many other nations in the 193-member bloc, including a wide range of human rights groups, have condemned the repressive actions of the Taliban and Myanmar forces, known as Tatmado.
The Taliban, known for its strict interpretation of Sharia law and its harsh treatment of women, seized control of Afghanistan in August, overthrowing a US-backed government after two decades of war and a US-led occupation. Tatmado overthrew the civilian government in a coup last February and imprisoned its leaders, including Nobel laureate Dr. Aung San Suu Kyi.
Diplomats said the committee would recommend an adjournment in a report to be presented to the General Assembly next week.
This could mean that the question of who represents both Afghanistan and Myanmar at the United Nations will not be resolved before the next annual general meeting in September 2022.
Many diplomats had expected deferral recommendations, which would push the United Nations to address a delicate issue: both the Taliban and Tatmadao may be widely hated, but each claims to have legitimate national rights in their countries.
Some Taliban leaders are on the UN sanctions list. Many powerful UN members, including Russia and the United States, have said that the terrorist group must be judged by its actions before any identification decision can be made.
Myanmar’s junta presented its own awkwardness to the United Nations; The General Assembly, in an unusual vote last June, condemned the junta’s crackdown on pro-democracy and pro-democracy activists.
Richard Govan, director of the United Nations at the International Crisis Group, said the suspension of the committee on the Taliban and the Myanmar junta would “make it difficult for both to establish themselves as legitimate governments” abroad, but that “both are ultimately focused on gaining power.” At home. “
