U.N. Surveys Suggest Violence Against Women Has Intensified in Pandemic

Coronavirus (epidemic) is a nationwide (or continental) disease (epidemic). Women across the country (or continent) are becoming more vulnerable to abuse, sexual harassment and violence, harming their mental health and emotional health, says United A report by the United Nations, an organization dedicated to gender equality, said:

Forty-five percent of women surveyed in 13 countries reported that they or a woman they knew had experienced some form of violence since the onset of the epidemic, and that the number of women who said so was 1.3 times higher than the others in the survey. And emotional stress.

Surveys have defined violence against women to include physical abuse; Swearing; Denial of basic needs such as health care, food and shelter; Refusing to communicate with other people, including being forced to live alone for a long time; And sexual harassment.

The survey was conducted in Albania, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Colombia, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco, Nigeria, Paraguay, Thailand and Ukraine. According to UN Women, the countries are selected on the basis of regional diversity, with preference given to low- and middle-income nations implementing the organization’s programs.