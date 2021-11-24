U.N. Surveys Suggest Violence Against Women Has Intensified in Pandemic
Coronavirus (epidemic) is a nationwide (or continental) disease (epidemic). Women across the country (or continent) are becoming more vulnerable to abuse, sexual harassment and violence, harming their mental health and emotional health, says United A report by the United Nations, an organization dedicated to gender equality, said:
Forty-five percent of women surveyed in 13 countries reported that they or a woman they knew had experienced some form of violence since the onset of the epidemic, and that the number of women who said so was 1.3 times higher than the others in the survey. And emotional stress.
Surveys have defined violence against women to include physical abuse; Swearing; Denial of basic needs such as health care, food and shelter; Refusing to communicate with other people, including being forced to live alone for a long time; And sexual harassment.
The survey was conducted in Albania, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Colombia, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco, Nigeria, Paraguay, Thailand and Ukraine. According to UN Women, the countries are selected on the basis of regional diversity, with preference given to low- and middle-income nations implementing the organization’s programs.
The report was released ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which falls on Thursday and launches the annual 16-day campaign against gender-based violence.
Findings from the report:
-
Four out of 10 women said they felt more insecure in public places.
-
One in four said domestic quarrels were becoming more frequent and their homes felt more insecure.
-
Seven out of 10 said they felt verbal or physical abuse from a partner became more common.
-
Six out of 10 reported that sexual harassment in public places had worsened.
-
Three out of 10 said that violence against women has increased in their society.
“The Covid-19 epidemic, which required segregation and social distance, enabled another form of violence against women and girls, the shadow epidemic, where they were often found in lockdowns with their perpetrators,” said Sima Bahaus, UN Women’s Executive Director and former Jordanian ambassador. “Our new data underscores the urgency of a concerted effort to end this.”
