U. of Nevada Student Dies After Being Injured at Fraternity’s Amateur Boxing Event



Mr Valencia had no boxing experience and had never competed in a match before, his family lawyers Nick Lasso and Ryan Zimmer said in an interview on Monday.

Nathan Valencia Credit … Valencia family

In a statement Friday, Keith E., president of the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, said: Whitfield said the university is “committed to using all available resources to review incidents and determine how safe off-campus events can be. Possible. “

The university confirmed on Monday that Mr Valencia was pursuing a junior education in kinesiology, but declined to answer further questions.

The university’s website states that, over the past two years, the Kappa Sigma Brotherhood Chapter has raised more than $ 45,000 through events like Fight Night.

Video footage of the evening’s match shows Mr Valencia wearing red boxing headgear, black boxing gloves and black shorts, walking around the ring and fielding on his chest and head. Mr Valencia collapsed less than five minutes after the match, family lawyers said, adding that emergency workers arrived 10 minutes later.

Mr Valencia was pronounced brain dead before his death on November 23, his family’s lawyers said.

In an interview with CNN on Monday, Cynthia Valencia, Mr. Valencia’s mother, questioned the referee’s training in the match in which her son had participated. She added that there was no paramedic on standby for the match.

Ms Valencia said she had asked her son before the match why he was billed as a headliner even though he had no experience in the ring. He assured her that all participants are amateur boxers, he would wear headgear and he would raise funds for charity, she said in an interview.