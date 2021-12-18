U.S. Air Force member surprises wife at Stony Brook graduation
STONY BROOK, Long Island (WABC) — It took just a second for things to add up when a Stony Brook graduate received her diploma Friday in math.
———-
Alyssa O’Hara’s husband, Justin was there to greet her with flowers and a giant hug.
He is a member of the Air Force, stationed in Alaska, but he spent the last two months figuring out a way to be there in person.
The couple last saw each other over the summer.
ALSO READ | Shortage of Santa impersonators due to COVID worries comes as demand is at all time high
———-
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
#Air #Force #member #surprises #wife #Stony #Brook #graduation
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.