World

U.S. Air Force member surprises wife at Stony Brook graduation

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
U.S. Air Force member surprises wife at Stony Brook graduation
Written by admin
U.S. Air Force member surprises wife at Stony Brook graduation

U.S. Air Force member surprises wife at Stony Brook graduation

STONY BROOK, Long Island (WABC) — It took just a second for things to add up when a Stony Brook graduate received her diploma Friday in math.

Alyssa O’Hara’s husband, Justin was there to greet her with flowers and a giant hug.

He is a member of the Air Force, stationed in Alaska, but he spent the last two months figuring out a way to be there in person.

The couple last saw each other over the summer.

ALSO READ | Shortage of Santa impersonators due to COVID worries comes as demand is at all time high

EMBED >More News Videos

As Christmas approaches, demand for Santa is at an all time high, but there’s a shortage of St. Nick impersonators this season. Lauren Glassberg has more.

———-
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Air #Force #member #surprises #wife #Stony #Brook #graduation

READ Also  Roosevelt Room, China's East Hall Hosted Biden-Xi Summit

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment