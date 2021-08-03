U.S. Airstrikes in Afghanistan Could Be a Sign of What Comes Next

WASHINGTON – The White House’s authorization of yet another bombing campaign in Afghanistan, just weeks before the end of the US military mission, has a declared modest objective – to give Afghan security forces time to organize some sort of defense around major cities that are under siege by the burgeoning Taliban.

But the dozens of airstrikes, which began two weeks ago when the Taliban pushed their front lines deep into urban areas, have also exposed the big question now facing President Biden and the Pentagon as the United States seeks to end its longest war. Will the US air campaign continue after August 31, when the president said it would end combat engagement in Afghanistan?

The White House and the Pentagon insist these are truly the last days of US combat support, after most troops withdrew this summer after 20 years of war. From next month, the president said, the United States will only engage militarily in Afghanistan for counterterrorism reasons, to prevent the country from becoming a launching pad for attacks against the West. This would only give the Afghan security forces a few weeks to repair years of poor leadership and institutional failures, and rally their forces to defend the territory they still control.

Pentagon and White House officials say the current air campaign can dampen the Taliban’s momentum by destroying some of their artillery and other equipment, and boost the morale of the Afghan security forces.