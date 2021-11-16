U.S. Allies Drive Much of World’s Democratic Decline, Data Shows



“A lot of people came of age in those years and they thought it was normal,” Mr. Carothers said, referring to the 1990s as both a natural state of affairs and the United States as a world domination.

“But then came the war on terror in 2001,” he said, adding that Washington was once again pushing for a more authoritarian dictatorship and democratization, this time in Islam-dominated societies.

As a result, the foundations of democracy in the Allies have been weakened for decades. At the same time, US-led pressure on democracy is easing.

“Democratic supremacy is good for democratization, but not by the mechanism that people generally think of as the promotion of democracy,” he said. Said Gunitsky, a scholar of great power politics.

Neither of them has much of a track record, let alone a coalition or president who seeks to liberalize dictators, he said, adding that “America’s influence, where it is strongest, is an indirect influence, an example to follow.”

His research found that the United States promotes democratization when leaders of other countries, citizens, or both, view the American-style administration as a promising advantage, such as prosperity or independence. Some will see it as a way to gain American support, even superficially.

But the once-positive image of American democracy is rapidly diminishing.

A recent study by the Pew Research Center found that “very few people in any public opinion poll believe that American democracy is a good example for other countries.” On average, only 17 percent of those surveyed said it was appropriate to emulate U.S. democracy, while 23 percent said they never set a good example.