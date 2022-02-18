U.S. alpine ski racing’s $500,000-per-kid problem



The problem with U.S. alpine skiing at the Beijing Olympics is not that Mikela Schiffern didn’t win an individual medal. The problem is that he was the only US skier who hoped to win one.

Entering Saturday’s mixed team parallel event – a new discipline that doesn’t take some of the top alpine nations seriously – the U.S. medal sits a total: Ryan Kochran-Siegel’s wonderful silver medal in the Super G. This is the lowest total of the U.S. Alpine Ski Team Since 1998, when it was a medal.

The future may be darker than that. In recent years, the U.S. Alpine Racing Pipeline has been threatened by a formidable force: a ballooning price tag.

The total cost for a junior ski racing career could be $ 500,000, according to a 2019 survey of US skis and snowboards of ski clubs, academies and colleges. This includes everything from ski camps and academy tuition to more specialized equipment and racing fees.

Former ski racers and their parents are wary of shifting sports to the very rich.

“We’re going to be in trouble as a country,” said Andrew Weibrecht, the US Olympic medalist who won the Super in 2010 and 2014, who has recently become active in skiing due to concerns about rising costs. “The pool is going to be so shallow that it will be difficult to find the most talented athletes.”

In response to an emailed question, Sophie Goldschmid, president and CEO of US Ski and Snowboard, acknowledged, “The cost of attracting and retaining fantasy talent is a problem, and we need to find ways to keep costs low in this country.” We rely on the support of donors, sponsors, clubs, resort partners, volunteers and our wider sports community to make the dream come true. “

Ski racing has never been cheaper. But Steve Porino, a former American racer who worked as a commentator for the NBC Olympics, said it was long overdue for those who lived in a more decent way and who lived in or near a hill town. Now, for the one-percent race in the United States, he said.

“Ski racing is becoming more expensive around the world,” Porino said. “But we lead the charge.”

Those who have enough money can send their kids to offseason training in New Zealand to prepare for the competition, which starts in early October. In a 2020 article on Skiracing.com, Porino called the benefits gained by high-spending parents “financial doping.”

Steve Crowley said the high cost helped the eldest of his two daughters out of highly competitive ski racing. He is now racing for his high school team. She also has expenses on her family for competing Paralympic skier Audrey Crowley, her 14-year-old daughter.

Steve Crowley works in sales for a company that sells high-end home electronics systems. He and his wife work a second time in the ski industry – the family lives in Eagle, near Val, Colorado – which discounts their skiing costs.

Crowley estimates his family is spending $ 30,000 on Audrey’s ski racing this year and “when he turns 17, it will be at least another-10,000- $ 15,000.” At the moment, fundraising will be the only way for the family to be able to keep him running, he said.

Goldsmead of US Ski and Snowboard says ski club programming fees are the largest part of running costs for young athletes, and they are driven by greater economic power. The study estimates that the fee can cost up to ক্লা 18,000 per club for a season pass and up to $ 50,000 for a ski academy for under-14 racers.

A trend driving cost is the movement towards chasing points. Those who start skiing early in the year can collect racing points, climb to the top of the rankings and position themselves in better starting positions, making it harder for others to catch up for the rest of the season.

Goldsmith said statistically that junior skiers are not racing more than in the past, but acknowledged that the drive to race more to improve rankings increases travel costs for something.

Pushing toward point-chasing and staying away from the actual skills and techniques of a young skier is a change from a decade or two ago, when Weibrecht was growing up in Lake Placid, NY, mostly skiing in his local ski area and mostly racing locally.

Weibrecht is like many successful high-level American skiers of the past: he grew up playing multiple sports, concentrated on ski racing as a teenager, and received his best ski instruction through a powerful local program.

Now, he says, “you see parents not letting their kids play football because they’re concentrating on their ski-racing fitness.”

Increasingly specialized equipment – and some young skiers have to tinker with it – could be another hurdle for wealthy skiers. Weibrecht remembers running hand-me-down skis and experimenting with melting candles and waxing candles from his parents’ restaurant. When he ran in the under-14 level, race officials confined the kids to a pair of skis, even lowering the serial number.

“It really did level the playing field,” Webrecht recalled. “Now I see kids with multiple pairs of skis at a young age. I think it’s a cultural change, a change of mindset.”

Attempts to solve the cost problem have not achieved traction. Weibrecht, who is on the US Olympic and Paralympic Committees and the US Ski and Snowboard Committees, said an initiative to limit young racers to a pair of skis had met with resistance from some in the ski industry. So there are measures to prevent the number of races children enter.

“There’s definitely an incentive not to try to reduce the cost of the sport,” Webbrett said.

For its part, the U.S. has encouraged the use of indigenous spaces to keep ski and snowboard low cost, worked with resort partners for affordable elevator access, and promoted the use of low-cost equipment at an early age.

One of the most concrete changes happened accidentally: a scaling back of race calendars during the epidemic. Athletes now often run closer to home and spend less money on accommodation and food. Goldsmith says US skiing and snowboarding have strengthened the method “because it encourages sustainable results.”

This article was originally published in the Wall Street Journal