U.S. and allies announce new sanctions against Russian bank executives, state-owned media, military officials



The United States and its allies announced new sanctions against Russia on Sunday, targeting 2,600 Russian military officials, executives at the Russian bank Gazpombank, state-owned media outlets and other individuals and businesses that the West believes were either responsible or involved. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Biden and other G-7 leaders met Sunday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and pledged to phase out their dependence on Russian oil.

The leaders of the United States, Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Japan said in a statement that “we will ensure that we do this in a timely and orderly fashion and in a way that will give the world time to secure alternative supplies.” A joint statement.

Russia’s energy giant Gazprom has received more than two dozen executive bans from Gazpombank, which facilitates sales. The natural gas producer said on Sunday that it was still supplying natural gas to European consumers through Ukraine.

Russia moves troops to Mariupol ahead of Victory Day parade, officials rescue stranded troops

The White House has said that a new embargo on US accounting and consulting firms doing business in Russia would mean “avoiding sanctions on Russian oligarchs” and “preventing Putin from creating revenue for the war machine.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement that “preventing Russia from accessing valuable professional services in the United States increases the pressure on the Kremlin and reduces its ability to evade sanctions imposed by the United States and our partners.”

Visa restrictions were imposed on about 2,600 Russian and Belarusian military leaders and other officials involved in the aggression in Ukraine.

Russia’s three most popular television stations – the joint stock company Channel One Russia, the television station Russia-1 and the joint stock company NTV Broadcasting Company – have also been cut off from Western advertising as part of the ban announced on Sunday.

Zelensky tells Gadget Clock: Russia ‘follows Goebbels’ idea compared to Hitler’

As the United States and its allies tighten pressure on Russia’s economy through sanctions, the Biden administration this weekend announced an additional $ 150 million security assistance package for Ukraine, including 25,000 155 mm artillery rounds, 3 AN / TPQ-36 counter-artillery. Radar and other military equipment.

President Biden is urging Congress to approve $ 33 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine, which he requested this week.

Russia’s new sanctions come ahead of Victory Day on May 9, as the country celebrates the defeat of Nazi Germany and the end of World War II.

Reuters assisted in compiling this report.