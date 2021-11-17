U.S. and China Agree to Ease Restrictions on Journalists
WASHINGTON – The United States and China on Tuesday announced an agreement to ease restrictions on foreign journalists working in the two countries, leading to the expulsion of some American journalists from China in the last year of the Trump administration.
The agreement was first reported by China Daily under the control of the Chinese government and later confirmed by a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.
According to an agreement reached a day after President Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, three news agencies – The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and The New York Times – will be allowed to repatriate journalists to China. It remains unclear whether specific negotiators fired last year will be allowed to return to work there.
“We are pleased that their negotiators will be able to return to the PRC to continue their important work,” the State Department said in a statement, referring to the People’s Republic of China. “We welcome this progress but see it as just the beginning.”
The United States, which had a 90-day visa limit for Chinese journalists, will provide one-year visas for foreign journalists, which can be renewed annually. Both countries agreed to make it easier for journalists to travel between countries without fear of losing their ability to return to work.
Journalists from both countries must meet the standard eligibility requirements for visas under the laws of both countries.
U.S. officials described the deal as the result of months of negotiations aimed at resolving growing tensions between the two superpowers, as they seek to strengthen economic power and public relations around the world.
“We will continue to work to increase access to the US and other foreign media and to improve the situation, and we will continue to promote media freedom as a reflection of our democratic values,” the State Department said in a statement.
But it is unclear whether the deal was discussed when Mr Biden and Mr Xi met at a virtual summit on Monday, White House aides said – completely reversing China’s expulsion action against three newspapers last March for coronavirus. An epidemic had recently broken out in that country.
The question is whether veteran journalists from the three American news outlets fired last year will be able to return to their former beats, as newspapers will be able to leverage their expertise and resources as they document the actions of the Chinese government, business community and society.
Almar Latur, publisher of The Journal, said in a statement: “We are encouraged by the reported direction of these negotiations and believe that independent, accurate reporting in China serves our readers and serves China itself.”
A spokesman for the Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for the Post declined to comment.
Orville Shell, director of the Asia Society’s Center on US-China Relations, said the agreement reflected the serious efforts made by diplomats in both countries to move towards a more efficient relationship.
“They were trying to find some areas where they could show some concrete progress,” said Mr. Shell, former dean of the University of California, Berkeley’s graduate school of journalism. “They decided it was a good one.”
China has for years sought to impose sanctions on American journalists who aggressively cover government activities. Chinese authorities have reduced the length of visas for journalists working for American news outlets and barred journalists from writing critical articles about the country.
But in early 2020, tensions escalated over the issue of journalists, as former President Donald J. Trump stepped up his rhetoric about the Chinese origin of the coronavirus and limited the number of Chinese nationals allowed to work in the Chinese government-owned United States. Media organizations that are widely considered to be outlets.
Two weeks later, China fired three journalists working for the American Papers. Mr Trump’s administration retaliated in early May by banning Chinese journalists on 90-day visas to work in the United States. Previously, Chinese journalists were granted one-year visas that allowed them to leave the United States and return during their stay.
The conflict with journalists was part of the strained relations between the United States and China during the Trump administration, which clashed with Beijing over tariffs and other economic issues, and Mr. Trump repeatedly criticized the Chinese government over the Covid-19 outbreak.
Mr Trump later used the phrase “China virus” to describe its origins, after initially saying that China had “worked hard to contain the coronavirus”.
Mr Biden has also taken a hard line with China, but has sought to re-dial the rhetoric from officials. U.S. officials said a virtual summit between the two leaders was set up on Monday to avoid a direct confrontation with China over misunderstandings and heated rhetoric.
Mr Shell, who a few months ago facilitated a conversation between State Department officials and key journalists to discuss the issue, said Mr Xi had expressed a desire to adopt the new arrangement because he understood the importance of the news media. China.
“In order to have any kind of economic relationship, you have to have an exchange of journalism,” he said, adding that such an arrangement has already been observed between the two countries.
“During the Cold War, we had a similar understanding with Russia,” said Mr Shell. “The Russians got the same number here and we got the same number there.”
