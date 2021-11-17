U.S. and China Agree to Ease Restrictions on Journalists

WASHINGTON – The United States and China on Tuesday announced an agreement to ease restrictions on foreign journalists working in the two countries, leading to the expulsion of some American journalists from China in the last year of the Trump administration.

The agreement was first reported by China Daily under the control of the Chinese government and later confirmed by a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

According to an agreement reached a day after President Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, three news agencies – The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and The New York Times – will be allowed to repatriate journalists to China. It remains unclear whether specific negotiators fired last year will be allowed to return to work there.

“We are pleased that their negotiators will be able to return to the PRC to continue their important work,” the State Department said in a statement, referring to the People’s Republic of China. “We welcome this progress but see it as just the beginning.”