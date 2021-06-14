U.S. asks Mexico to review a second complaint about labor violations in its auto industry.

The Biden administration is invoking provisions in a new commerce settlement to ask Mexico to look into accusations of labor violations at an auto-parts plant close to the U.S. border.

The motion, introduced Wednesday by the Labor Division and the Workplace of the USA Commerce Consultant, follows a complaint by teams together with the A.F.L.-C.I.O., the nation’s largest federation of unions, that employees had been being denied the rights of free affiliation and collective bargaining.

The A.F.L.-C.I.O. mentioned employees on the Tridonex plant in Matamoros, throughout the border from Brownsville, Texas, had been harassed and fired over their efforts to set up with an unbiased union in place of 1 managed by the corporate. Tridonex is owned by Cardone Industries, an aftermarket auto-parts producer based mostly in Philadelphia.

It’s the second time that the USA has sought Mexican review of a labor rights matter below the United States-Mexico-Canada Settlement, which took impact final summer season. The accord has a “speedy response” mechanism that gives for complaints to be introduced towards and for penalties to be utilized to a person manufacturing facility.