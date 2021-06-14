U.S. asks Mexico to review a second complaint about labor violations in its auto industry.

U.S. asks Mexico to review a second complaint about labor violations in its auto trade.
The Biden administration is invoking provisions in a new commerce settlement to ask Mexico to look into accusations of labor violations at an auto-parts plant close to the U.S. border.
The motion, introduced Wednesday by the Labor Division and the Workplace of the USA Commerce Consultant, follows a complaint by teams together with the A.F.L.-C.I.O., the nation’s largest federation of unions, that employees had been being denied the rights of free affiliation and collective bargaining.
The A.F.L.-C.I.O. mentioned employees on the Tridonex plant in Matamoros, throughout the border from Brownsville, Texas, had been harassed and fired over their efforts to set up with an unbiased union in place of 1 managed by the corporate. Tridonex is owned by Cardone Industries, an aftermarket auto-parts producer based mostly in Philadelphia.
It’s the second time that the USA has sought Mexican review of a labor rights matter below the United States-Mexico-Canada Settlement, which took impact final summer season. The accord has a “speedy response” mechanism that gives for complaints to be introduced towards and for penalties to be utilized to a person manufacturing facility.
“This announcement demonstrates our dedication to utilizing the instruments in the settlement to rise up for employees at house and overseas,” Katherine Tai, the U.S. commerce consultant, mentioned in a assertion, noting that Mexico has 10 days to agree to conduct a review and, if it agrees, 45 days to treatment the scenario.
Final month the USA requested Mexico to review whether or not labor violations had occurred at a Basic Motors plant in the central state of Guanajuato in reference to a current vote on a collective bargaining settlement. Mexico agreed to the request the identical day.
