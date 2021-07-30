U.S. Authorities Seek Documents From Troubled Covid Vaccine Manufacturer



This decision does not mean that the FDA has largely authorized Johnson & Johnson to distribute doses manufactured by Emergent on an emergency basis. The FDA approved previous batches of vaccine made at the Baltimore plant, but with a warning that it could not guarantee that the company followed good manufacturing practices. The agency has cleared the equivalent of 75 million doses, but tens of millions remain in limbo.

In a conference call with investors Thursday, executives at Emerg announced a hit of $ 41.5 million for being forced to throw away doses the FDA had deemed unusable, and said the company had spent $ 12.4 million more to fix manufacturing issues in Baltimore.

New inquiries from federal and state agencies point to a dramatic setback for a company that has spent much of the past two decades effectively cornering the biodefense market, becoming the government’s go-to supplier of bio-defense products. protection against bioterrorism and infectious diseases. epidemics.

For most of the past decade, the government has spent nearly half of the annual budget of the country’s emergency medical reserve, the strategic national reserve, on Emerging’s only anthrax vaccine, crowding out investment. in products such as masks that were scarce during the pandemic, a New York Times investigation found.

Understanding the State of Vaccination Mandates in the United States

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the government turned to Emergent to produce vaccines and treatments. Thanks to a lucrative deal reached in May 2020, Emergent achieved record profits and awarded executives record bonuses.

However, out of the public eye, concerns about the company’s ability to deliver were mounting, as the Times reported. A series of audits by customers, federal officials, and the company’s own assessors have revealed repeated shortcomings in disinfection and contamination prevention efforts, and a senior federal official warned the company should be “closely watched”.

After discovering in late March that a batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been contaminated with material from the AstraZeneca vaccine, federal inspectors descended on the plant and members of Congress launched an investigation into the manufacture of Covid-19 of the company. work and its contracts with the stock.