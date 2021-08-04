U.S. Baseball Beats Dominican Republic, Advances to Semifinal

“I felt like I still had a lot in me and I felt the free time really did me good,” he said.

First baseman Triston Casas, 21, one of the Boston Red Sox’s top prospects, smashed a two-run homerun in the first inning against Denyi Reyes, another Red Sox farming system player. It was Casas’ third circuit at the Olympics. Designated hitter Tyler Austin added a solo explosion in the fifth inning.

The United States will face the loser of Wednesday’s game between South Korea and unbeaten Japan on Thursday. Another victory, and the United States will play for their first baseball gold since 2000.

Despite the loss, the Dominican Republic qualified for the bronze medal game, where they could win their first Olympic medal in baseball.