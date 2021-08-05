U.S. Baseball Team to Play Japan in the Gold Medal Game

YOKOHAMA, Japan – The Olympic gold medal in baseball, a sport absent from the Summer Games for 13 years, will go to the two biggest baseball countries in the world: Japan and the United States.

In the semifinals at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on Thursday, the United States edged South Korea 7-2, behind another strong overall performance from a roster of veteran players and young prospects. Joe Ryan, a right-handed starter, allowed a run in four and a third innings. Four relievers, led by Anthony Gose, combined to allow just one more run for the rest of the course.

Throughout the tournament, it appeared to be a collision between number one Japan, who never won a gold medal in Olympic baseball, and the United States, who won the only one in 2000. The United States’ only flaw so far at the Tokyo Games is a 7-6 loss in 10 innings to Japan on Monday.

Due to the loss, the United States had to beat the Dominican Republic and South Korea to advance to the gold medal game. Japan simply had to beat South Korea, which they did on Wednesday.