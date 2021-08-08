U.S. Beats Brazil for First Gold in Women’s Volleyball

TOKYO – Every ascent of Olympic Mountain comes with a series of incidents that, in retrospect, seem meticulously crafted but were in fact nothing but dice rolls that paid off.

Take the United States women’s volleyball team. He first qualified for the Olympic tournament in 1980, but missed those Games due to a boycott led by the United States. Since then, he has been chasing an Olympic title.

Despite a collegiate infrastructure that produced volleyball talent on an assembly line, American women had never won the gold medal. They came close twice, winning silver medals in 2008 in Beijing and again at the London Games in 2012 and a bronze medal in Rio in 2016, before finally reaching the top step on Sunday in Tokyo, winner 3 -0 against Brazil.