U.S. broadcast coverage on Monday includes beach volleyball and track and field.

Here are some highlights from the coverage that aired in the United States on Monday, including the beach volleyball quarterfinals and major track and field events. All hours are oriental.

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL A replay of the semi-final game between the United States and Canada will air at 10 a.m. on NBC Sports.

Bodybuilding USA Network to air finals in women’s 87 kilograms category at 9 a.m., with reruns at 2:30 p.m.

GYMNASTIC Coverage of the men’s finals in vault and rings will air during NBC’s daytime coverage, which begins at 12 p.m.