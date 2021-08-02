U.S. broadcast coverage on Monday includes beach volleyball and track and field.
Here are some highlights from the coverage that aired in the United States on Monday, including the beach volleyball quarterfinals and major track and field events. All hours are oriental.
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL A replay of the semi-final game between the United States and Canada will air at 10 a.m. on NBC Sports.
Bodybuilding USA Network to air finals in women’s 87 kilograms category at 9 a.m., with reruns at 2:30 p.m.
GYMNASTIC Coverage of the men’s finals in vault and rings will air during NBC’s daytime coverage, which begins at 12 p.m.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne of the United States play a round of 16 match against Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler of Germany, broadcast live on Peacock at 9 a.m. and rebroadcast on NBC Sports at 5 p.m.
ATHLETICS Americans Brittney Reese and Tara Davis vie for gold in the women’s long jump final, which begins live at 9:50 p.m. on NBC. In the men’s 400-meter hurdles, at 11:20 p.m., the American Rai Benjamin will try to beat the Norwegian Karsten Warholm, the current world record holder.
DIVING The men’s 3-meter qualifying will air on NBC’s daytime coverage which begins at 12 p.m. The semi-finals of the event will be broadcast live on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET.
EQUESTRIAN A replay of the show jumping and eventing team and individual finals will air at 2 p.m. on NBC Sports.
#broadcast #coverage #Monday #includes #beach #volleyball #track #field
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.