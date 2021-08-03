U.S. broadcast coverage on Tuesday night includes track, women’s golf and baseball.
Here are some highlights from the coverage that aired in the United States on Tuesday night. All hours are oriental.
GOLF NBC Golf broadcasts first round of play of women’s tournament live at 6:30 p.m.
ATHLETICS Coverage begins at 8 p.m. on USA Network, with highlights including a rerun of the women’s 200-meter and 800-meter races. The men’s 110-meter hurdles semi-finals will be broadcast live from 10 p.m., and the highly anticipated women’s 400-meter hurdles final will start at 10:30 p.m. The decathlon, heptathlon and men’s javelin heats will take place. .
WATER POLO The United States women’s team faces Canada in a quarterfinal match that will be broadcast on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET. The United States men face Spain in a 2:00 a.m. quarterfinal match on CNBC.
GYMNASTIC NBC will air reruns of the men’s horizontal bar final and women’s beam final starting at 9 p.m.
FOOTBALL The men’s teams of Mexico and Brazil meet in a semi-final match replayed at 9 p.m. on NBCSN.
SKATEBOARDING The women’s park competition kicks off at 9 p.m. on CNBC, with the finals broadcast live at 11:30 p.m.
STRUGGLE Men compete in the round of 16 and freestyle quarter-finals in the 57 and 86 kilogram weight classes. Women compete in the 57 kilogram category for freestyle. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. on the Olympic Channel.
BASKETBALL the NBA superstar Kevin Durant leads the US men’s team against Spain, with Pau Gasol, at 10:45 p.m. on USA Network. The women’s team, starring Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, take on Australia at 12:40 am on USA Network in a live broadcast.
BASEBALL The U.S. team faces the Dominican Republic in a playoff game that airs live at 12:15 am on CNBC.
