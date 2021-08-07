U.S. Broadcast Olympics Highlights: Baseball and Soccer Gold Medal Games

The penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics concludes on Saturday with the gold medal competition in men’s football and an additional gold in women’s golf, men’s volleyball and beach volleyball, men’s platform diving, women’s water polo and much more. All times are eastern and are subject to network changes.

GOLF Coverage of the final round of women’s stroke play continues until 3 a.m. on the Golf Channel. A replay starts at 6.30am, also on Golf Channel.

VOLLEYBALL Argentina and Brazil compete for the men’s bronze medal at 12:30 am against the United States. The men’s gold medal match between France and the Russian Olympic Committee begins at 8:15 a.m. on NBC, with a replay at 1:40 p.m. on USA.

KARATE Coverage on NBCOlympics.com will include the 61-kilogram women’s kumite (1 a.m. playoff rounds, 6:20 a.m. semi-finals, gold medal bout at 6:55 a.m.) and the 75-kilogram men’s kumite ( eliminatory rounds at 3:50 am, semi-finals at 6:37 am, fight for the gold medal at 7:05 am).