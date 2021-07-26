U.S. Can Expedite Removal of Migrant Families, Biden Administration Says



The trial has not moved forward as the parties negotiate, Gelernt said.

In an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Title 42 allows the United States to immediately return migrants across the border even if they wish to apply for asylum. This is the main border policy of the Trump era that the Biden administration has maintained, although the current administration has exempted all minors who travel alone.

But thousands of families Mexico would not allow re-entry have been processed by the U.S. Border Patrol and released to shelters with notices to register with Immigration and Customs Enforcement or appear in court in the United States. immigration for a hearing. They are allowed to live inside the country while their case is being tried.

Advocates were hoping the CDC would revoke Title 42, which they see as a tool used to enforce immigration rather than protect the country from the virus. Critics say rapid deportations are particularly problematic because they can lead to erroneous deportations.

“The announcement we were hoping for was about the end of Title 42,” said Linda Rivas, executive director of the Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center in El Paso, Texas. She added: “This administration continues to strive for efficiency in security and due process for migrant families.”

As coronavirus infections of the highly contagious Delta variant began to increase, administration officials and border officials began to express concern that removing the public health order would encourage more migrants to go to the border.

In June, border patrol officers met 188,800 people, the highest monthly number in at least a decade. This brings the number of border arrests to one million in the first nine months of the fiscal year, which ends September 30.

Officers apprehended 55,805 family members and 15,253 unaccompanied minors in June, up from 44,639 and 14,158 in May. Only 14% of families intercepted last month were deported under the public health order.