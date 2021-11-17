No relationship gives this planet more shape. And in such a wide and consequential set of problems, no relationship deteriorates with more stress and mistrust.

There are sharp differences between the United States and China over how people and the economy should be run. The two powers jockey for influence beyond their own shores, competing in technology and maneuvering for military gains on the ground, in outer space and in cyberspace. But they are also major trading and trading partners, making their hostility more complex than in the Cold War, which is sometimes compared.

She had complications The full game when President Biden held a virtual summit with China’s supreme leader Xi Jinping.

Anthony J. Blinken, the US Secretary of State, called managing relations with China “the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century.” Yet since Mao’s forces took over the country – in the language of the Communist Party – in 1949 – “liberated” China has harassed American policymakers.