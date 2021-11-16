U.S.-China Relations: What to Know
No relationship gives this planet more shape. And in such a wide and consequential set of problems, no relationship deteriorates with more stress and mistrust.
There are sharp differences between the United States and China over how people and the economy should be run. The two powers jockey for influence beyond their own shores, competing in technology and maneuvering for military gains on the ground, in outer space and in cyberspace. But they are also major trading and trading partners, making their hostility more complex than in the Cold War, which is sometimes compared.
The complication will be resolved when President Biden holds a virtual summit with China’s top leader, Xi Jinping.
Anthony J. Blinken, the US Secretary of State, called managing relations with China “the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century.” Yet since Mao’s forces took over the country – in the language of the Communist Party – in 1949 – “liberated” China has harassed American policymakers.
In the ensuing decade, the party wreaked havoc on the economy. Then the government changed course and China became very rich. Now, Mr. Xi, China’s leader since 2013, wants to restore the nation’s supremacy in the world system.
“The east is rising,” Mr Xi said, “and the west is falling.”
Here are the main points of the competition that define this era.
Dominance around the Pacific
The United States has used its naval and air power to maintain order in the Pacific since the end of World War II. This is not a position China will accept in the long run.
As China builds its military presence in the region, the Biden administration has sought to expand US alliances with Australia, Japan, India and other nations. Beijing views such actions as a dangerous provocation aimed at securing American “hegemony.”
A major potential flashpoint is Taiwan, an autonomous, democratic island that the Communist Party considers Chinese territory. Mr Xi has vowed to achieve “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”, a project that would bring Taiwan under Chinese control. China has flown more and more warplanes into the airspace near Taiwan and sent a reminder that it has never ruled out forcible occupation of the island.
The U.S. president has long expressed skepticism about how the United States will come to the rescue of Taiwan. This “strategic ambiguity” is a signal to the island’s leaders that it should not provoke Beijing and declare independence on the assumption that it will be backed by the United States.
Nonetheless, Mr. Biden and former President Donald J. Both Trump administrations have stepped up US support for Taiwan. American warships have sailed through the Straits of Taiwan. A small contingent of troops has been trained with the Taiwanese army.
Asked if the United States would defend Taiwan in October, Mr Biden made it clear: “Yes, we are committed to doing so.”
The White House was quick to point out that his remarks did not represent a change in US policy.
Strength in Commerce
The trade war started by the Trump administration has technically stalled. But the Biden team has continued to oppose China’s economic policies, prompting Mr. Trump to impose tariffs on Chinese goods, including Beijing’s widespread support for steel, solar cells, computer chips and other domestic industries.
“These policies have led to zero-sum dynamics in the global economy,” Catherine Tai, the United States trade representative, said in October.
The cycle of tariffs and counter-tariffs, which began in 2018, shows how interconnected the economies of the two countries are – and how insecure they are if both sides continue to “double” them.
The battle for tariffs has prompted Mr Xi to declare that China’s economy must be driven primarily by domestic demand and domestic innovation, and only by secondary exports, in what he calls a “double circulation” policy.
Beijing officials say this does not mean that China is closing its doors to foreign investment and foreign goods. But the climate of economic nationalism has already ignited new interest and investment in indigenous brands. Chinese consumers are increasingly intolerant of foreign companies that have failed or otherwise disrespected China on party lines over Hong Kong, Tibet and other hot-button issues.
As a result, Hollywood studios have stopped producing films with Chinese villains. One of China’s most recent blockbusters, the government-sponsored epic, celebrates the bloody victory of the American people during the Korean War.
High-tech dominance
Silicon Valley internet giants have been shutting down from China for most of the year. The latest to release was Microsoft’s LinkedIn, which in October dropped its attempt to run its services in line with Beijing’s censorship requirements.
Many other American tech companies, including Apple, Tesla, Qualcomm and Intel, still do big business in China. This raises all sorts of concerns in Washington: Chinese agents are stealing companies’ technology and secrets; Those products made in China are unsafe for cybermedaling; They are compromising their own values while playing according to the rules of Beijing.
This is a vicious cycle. The disability of the Trump administration has made Chinese telecom company Huawei more aware of how easily the United States can use its economic influence to limit China’s access to advanced technology.
“Technological innovation has become a major battleground in the global strategic game,” Mr Xi said at a conference in May. In recent years, he has repeatedly said that China needs to achieve “self-reliance.”
As a result, US officials have become increasingly cautious about preventing sensitive American knowledge from falling into Chinese hands. Washington agencies are scrutinizing Chinese technology investments in the United States. Scientists of Chinese descent working in the United States have been arrested on charges of concealing ties with the Chinese state, although the Justice Department has dropped some of those cases.
Human rights and freedoms
For decades, Communist Party leaders have been criticizing his dictatorship from the outside, calling it an intrusion on national sovereignty. But with Mr. Xi’s leadership doubling its iron-fist approach to differences, China’s struggle with the United States over values and freedoms has become more frequent.
Washington has imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over Beijing’s strong response to pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019. The Commerce Department has banned U.S. exports to companies involved in China’s crackdown in Xinjiang, the northwestern region where hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities have been detained for re-education and enlightenment.
The United States does not need to see China’s invasion as a threat, Beijing officials insist. In September, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Biden’s weather envoy John Kerry that the United States had a “major strategic misunderstanding” behind the strained relations between the two nations.
Mr Wang quoted a Chinese saying: “Whoever tied the knot should let go.”
“The ball is in America’s court now,” Mr Wang said.
